CS reviews preparations for G20 Sherpa meeting in Nuh

Chandigarh, August 31

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today reviewed the preparations for the Sherpa meeting scheduled to take place in Nuh district as part of the series of events during G20 presidency across the country.

The meeting is being organised from September 3 to 7. The event is being coordinated by the administrations of Nuh and Gurugram districts, under the guidance of the G20 Secretariat.

In addition to the G20 member countries, Sherpas and other delegates from invited countries will participate in the high-level meeting. In keeping with Haryana’s tradition of “Atithi Devo Bhava”, the state is leaving no stone unturned to welcome foreign guests.

As a penultimate event before the G20 Summit, Kaushal emphasised the need for flawless preparations for the grand occasion, ensuring that all arrangements were executed with clockwork precision, so that the delegates carried a good impression of Nuh, Gurugram, and Haryana. He directed all officers involved in the event to maintain vigil during the meeting days and to ensure that there were no lapses in any work related to their respective departments.

Officials of the NHAI and the Public Works Department said the work of improving the roads from the Delhi border to the venue had been completed. Arrangements for streetlights, etc., were also in the final stages. The Chief Secretary instructed Nuh DC Dhirendra Khadgata to depute a senior officer to check the lights at night, and asked the NHAI officials to record videos of road improvement work and send them to him.

