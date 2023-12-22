CS seeks feedback on draft policy for Group A, B & C promotions

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday said the state government has prepared a draft policy for promotions within Group A, Group B and Group C.

The departmental examination shall be of a qualifying nature only. Promotion shall be made on merit-cum-seniority basis.

To maintain transparency and gather input, he said the government has called for comments and suggestions from all administrative secretaries and heads of departments within a fortnight.

As per the policy, no employee shall be considered for appointment by promotion from one post to another, where the benefit of at least one increment is admissible unless, in addition to fulfilling the requisite educational qualification and experience, he qualifies the departmental written examination prescribed for that promotional post.

The remaining conditions of eligibility for promotion, apart from the departmental written examination, shall remain the same. The departmental examination shall be of a qualifying nature only. Promotion shall be made on merit-cum-seniority basis.

After qualifying the departmental examination, the name of eligible employees as per the seniority list shall be considered for promotion by the appointing authority as per prescribed procedure.

Promotion, upon clearing of the written departmental examination, shall be considered on a seniority basis. The marks obtained in the written departmental examination, once it has been cleared, shall be irrelevant.

The written departmental examination, a qualifying test for promotion, consists of two papers, each carrying 100 marks: one on general administration, and one on subject matter specific to the relevant administrative department.

This subject matter will be determined by the department and formally notified in advance. The department, with government approval, will conduct the examination itself or through an authorized agency, at a frequency determined by the department (eg, annually or biannually).

Government employees must score at least 50% on both papers to qualify for promotion.

