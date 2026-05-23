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Home / Haryana / Cuban envoys visit Kurukshetra varsity for strategic partnership

Cuban envoys visit Kurukshetra varsity for strategic partnership

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 04:00 AM May 23, 2026 IST
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A Cuban delegation visits Kurukshetra University on Friday.
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Kurukshetra University hosted a high-level diplomatic delegation from the Republic of Cuba to explore long-term collaboration in engineering, pharmacy, biotechnology and sports education on Friday.

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The Cuban delegation was led by Juan Carlos Marsán Aguilera, Ambassador of Cuba to India, accompanied by Deputy Ambassador Guadalupe de Regla Frometa Gómez.

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KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva described the visit as a landmark moment in the university’s journey towards internationalisation. He said the proposed academic partnership would strengthen Kurukshetra University’s global engagement and create wider opportunities for students, researchers and faculty members through international exposure, collaborative research and technological exchange.

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“Education today demands global integration. This collaboration with Cuba will provide our students and scholars access to international learning ecosystems and emerging research opportunities,” Prof Sachdeva said.

The high-level discussions focused on building strategic cooperation in student and faculty exchange programmes, joint research initiatives, innovation-driven teaching models and institutional partnerships. Both sides also reaffirmed the long-standing friendly relations and shared values between India and Cuba.

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A major focus of the proposed collaboration will be on engineering and technology projects linked to sustainable development. The two sides discussed cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, water conservation, disaster-resilient infrastructure, smart technologies and electric mobility.

In the field of pharmacy and biotechnology, the institutions explored possibilities for joint research in drug development, biotechnology, preventive healthcare, public health systems and innovative therapeutic solutions. Emphasis was laid on developing research-based responses to emerging global health challenges.

The proposed partnership is also expected to bring significant benefits to sports education and training. Cuba’s internationally recognised strengths in boxing and athletics will be integrated with Kurukshetra University’s sports ecosystem and modern infrastructure. Plans were discussed for organising joint training camps, international coaching workshops, sports science seminars and specialised athlete development programmes.

During the visit, the Cuban delegation toured the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and the university’s sports complex. The delegates appreciated the university’s advanced laboratories, academic infrastructure and sports facilities, describing the campus as a promising platform for international academic cooperation.

Ambassador Juan Carlos Marsán Aguilera said the proposed collaboration between India and Cuba in education, research and sports would open new avenues for young people of both countries and further strengthen bilateral ties.

UIET Director Prof Sunil Dhingra said a detailed memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two sides is expected to be signed in the upcoming academic session, after which collaborative programmes will formally commence.

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