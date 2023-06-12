 Cucumber growers upbeat over good returns this season : The Tribune India

Cucumber growers upbeat over good returns this season

Amid financial losses incurred by farmers cultivating various vegetables, those growing cucumber have a reason to smile as the produce is fetching good returns.



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 11

Amid financial losses incurred by farmers cultivating various vegetables, those growing cucumber have a reason to smile as the produce is fetching good returns. The vegetable is being sold at Rs 17-20 per kg in the wholesale market as compared to Rs 10-12 per kg in March-April.

According to the data collected from the Horticulture Department, cucumber is produced on around 650 hectares of land and the expected production is 19,800MT. The farmers claimed that ‘desi cucumber’ is in high demand in the national capital.

“I have cultivated cucumbers on one-and-a-half acres of land. This year, too, I got a good yield and return for the produce. A bag containing 40 cucumbers is currently being sold at Rs 750-800 in Delhi mandi. This was earlier being sold at Rs 400-450 per bag,” said Rajinder Sandhu, a farmer of Kheri Mann Singh village.

“Cucumber farming not only helps in crop diversification, but also generates good income for the farmers. The input cost per acre is between Rs 80,000 and 1,00,000, and it gives a return of Rs 2-2.5 lakh per acre,” he added. With rise in temperature, farmers are expecting a further hike in the cucumber prices.

Parveen Kumar, a farmer of Indri block, said he sold cucumber at Rs 17-20 per kg two-days back, while last month, he sold it at Rs 9-10 per kg.

Growers said the stability in prices for the past few days has given them motivation for cultivating the crop in the next season also. “Earlier, there was a fluctuation in the prices of cucumber, but in the past few days, it has been stable,” said Mahabir, another farmer.

