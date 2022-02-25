CUH signs pact for research with Hyderabad institute

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, February 24

The Central University of Haryana (CUH) here has signed an memorandum of understanding with the CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad, to provide coordination of collaborative research, monitoring and data exchange in the earthquake monitoring and crustal deformation and land movements in and around Mahendergarh region.

The MoU was signed by the Registrar, Prof Sarika Sharma on behalf of the Central University of Haryana while Dr VK Gahalaut, Chief Scientist signed on behalf of the CSIR- (NGRI), Hyderabad.

Prof Tankeshwar Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Haryana, said a GPS observatory would be set up on the Central University of Haryana campus for monitoring geodetic data and necessary equipment. “Expenses will be borne by the CSIR-NGRI. Several joint training programmes and workshops will be conducted in the benefit of students and researchers,” he added.