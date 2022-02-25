CUH signs pact for research with Hyderabad institute

Mahendragarh, February 24
The Central University of Haryana (CUH) here has signed an memorandum of understanding with the CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad, to provide coordination of collaborative research, monitoring and data exchange in the earthquake monitoring and crustal deformation and land movements in and around Mahendergarh region.
The MoU was signed by the Registrar, Prof Sarika Sharma on behalf of the Central University of Haryana while Dr VK Gahalaut, Chief Scientist signed on behalf of the CSIR- (NGRI), Hyderabad.
Prof Tankeshwar Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Haryana, said a GPS observatory would be set up on the Central University of Haryana campus for monitoring geodetic data and necessary equipment. “Expenses will be borne by the CSIR-NGRI. Several joint training programmes and workshops will be conducted in the benefit of students and researchers,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Will impose ‘devastating’ sanctions, declares Biden after G-...
Ukraine under attack: Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100
Crude rose by eight per cent to cross $100 per barrel and is...
Russia invades Ukraine: Indian medical students shifted to tube stations for safety
An estimated 15,000-18,000 Indians, a majority of them medic...
Drugs case: Bikram Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail
The Akali leader has moved a plea for regular bail, which wi...
J-K delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs
They had submitted their suggestions to the panel on Februar...