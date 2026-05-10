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Home / Haryana / Curbs on heavy vehicle entry in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

Curbs on heavy vehicle entry in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 10:34 PM May 10, 2026 IST
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Traffic police install a no-entry board in Jagadhri.
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The district police have prohibited the entry of heavy vehicles into the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri from 6 am to 9 pm.

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On the instructions of Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal, the traffic police personnel have installed no-entry boards on nine locations.

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Chamkaur Singh, a Police Department spokesperson, said the decision was taken in view of mounting traffic pressure and congestion in the twin cities.

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“Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter the twin cities from 6 am to 9 pm. No-entry signboards at various major roads and intersections have been installed,” he added. The signboards have been put up near the Solid Waste Management Plant, Kail village (Jagadhri); Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Chowk in front of Jagadhri bus stand; Agrasen Chowk, Buria Chowk, Jail Chowk on Vyaspur road, Vishwakarma Chowk, Parshuram Chowk near ITI, Badhi Majra and near Joria Naka on Radaur road.

Sandeep Kumar, SHO, Traffic Police Station, said continuous efforts were being made to improve traffic management in the twin cities. “The movement of heavy vehicles in busy areas often leads to traffic jams, causing inconvenience to the public. The decision has been taken keeping people’s convenience in mind,” the SHO added.

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He said challans will be issued to heavy vehicles found entering the twin cities during these hours. “Police teams are patrolling various routes to ensure smooth traffic flow,” said Sandeep Kumar.

He added that the police will also raise awareness among drivers and citizens regarding traffic rules. The SHO appealed to the public to follow traffic rules and cooperate with the administration in maintaining smooth vehicular movement.

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