Curfew partially lifted in Haryana's Nuh; schools reopen

ANI

Nuh, August 11

Schools and other educational institutes resumed in Nuh on Friday after being shut down due to incidents of violence.

The district administration had said that the curfew would be relaxed from 7am to 3pm on Friday.

According to Ravinder Jain, principal of Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, some students from the primary section had returned to school, but higher-grade students were still not attending.

"Some students of the primary section have returned. However, the higher grade students are not there. Students who are participating in the August 15 programme have also been there. This is a good move by the administration," he said.

Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata issued an order lifting the curfew for public movement from 7am to 3pm on Friday. A separate order has been issued for banks.

Nuh district witnessed violence after clashes between two groups broke out after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people “including around 20 policemen” injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

The district magistrate order states that any person found guilty of violating the curfew will be liable for punishment under Section 188 of the IPC. The Nuh SP will ensure the proper implementation of these orders, it reads.

