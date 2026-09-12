Customers left in lurch as bank staff press for five-day week in Karnal

Banking services across the district were affected on Friday as employees of almost all public sector banks observed a one-day strike on the call of the United Forum of Bank Unions.

The strike was organised to press for the immediate implementation of a five-day work week and the resolution of pending wage-related issues.

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Employees staged a dharna in front of the Union Bank of India’s Regional Office in Sector 6, expressing dissatisfaction over the delay in implementation of their demands. Holding banners and raising slogans, they demanded that banks operate for five days in a week instead of the existing six-day schedule.

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They added that the working hours on the five operational days could be adjusted to ensure that the total working hours remained adequate. They added that they were even willing to work an additional 40 minutes every day to compensate for the reduction in working days.

Umesh Kumar Bhatia, state president of All India Bank Officers’ Confederation, said employees were united in their demand and expected the government and authorities concerned to take the issue seriously. The protesters warned that if their demands were not addressed, they would intensify their agitation.

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“We will also observe a three-day strike on September 28, 29 and 30 and an indefinite strike from October 26,” Bhatia said, adding that the demand for a five-day work week had been pending since 2015 and should be addressed at the earliest.

He maintained that banking services could be managed effectively within a five-day schedule without causing inconvenience to the public. He said all bank employees were attending the protest after a deduction of their one-day salary to support their legitimate demands.

Manjeet Kumar, a bank officer, said the proposed change would benefit the employees, while maintaining efficient customer services. “We demand that the government consider our demands positively,” he said.

The nationwide strike also coincided with second Saturday and Sunday holidays, resulting in disruption of banking operations for three days and causing inconvenience to customers who require branch-based services.