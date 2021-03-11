Cut market fee on basmati paddy, exporters urge Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 8

Rice exporters met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today demanding reduction in market fee and Haryana Rural Development Fund (HRDF) on basmati paddy.

They said the neighbouring states were charging much less fee than Haryana, due to which basmati growers take their produce to Delhi and Punjab, resulting in loss to the state exchequer. Former president of the All India Rice Exporters Association Vijay Setia said the CM gave them a patient hearing.

