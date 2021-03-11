Cut market fee on basmati paddy, exporters urge Haryana CM

Karnal, August 8
Rice exporters met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today demanding reduction in market fee and Haryana Rural Development Fund (HRDF) on basmati paddy.
They said the neighbouring states were charging much less fee than Haryana, due to which basmati growers take their produce to Delhi and Punjab, resulting in loss to the state exchequer. Former president of the All India Rice Exporters Association Vijay Setia said the CM gave them a patient hearing.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...