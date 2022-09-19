Cyber cells recover Rs 13 cr in 8 months

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 18

The cybercells of the Haryana Police have recovered Rs 13 crore till August 31 which were siphoned-off by cyber fraudsters,

The information was revealed by OP Singh, Additional DGP (Crime), Haryana and State Nodal Officer for cybercrime, at a meeting of 29 cyber police station SHOs and all district nodal officers for cybercrime, DSP and Additional SP-rank officers, held in Panchkula today.

He called upon SHOs to dispose of the complaints of cybercrimes more expeditiously. According to the date, till August 31 this year, as many as 36,996 complaints of cybercrime were received on the cybercrime helpline number 1930, portal cybercrime.gov.in, 309 cyberdesks and 29 cyber police stations in the state.

Of the 36,996 complaints, 20,484 are under process and 15,057 have been disposed of.

Cyber Police station of state crime branch, Panipat and Sonepat are among the top three units in disposing of maximum percentage of complaints. He ordered the officials to make greater use of the cyber safe portal operated by the Ministry of Home Affairs and upload phone numbers being misused for committing cybercrime.

Till August this year, 8,516 of such numbers have been uploaded on this portal, according to the data.

