Cyber criminals on the hunt in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 23

Cybercriminals are targeting people by siphoning off their hard-earned money by luring them on some false pretext like providing job, investment, online fraud, KYC updating, fake insurance schemes and some others.

Common methods of cheating We receive various complaints of cyber frauds. Most common methods of cheating are luring people into getting online jobs, doubling the amount in a short time by investment and contacting people impersonating as their relative or as a known person living abroad Rajiv Miglani, sho, cyber police stn

It has come to light that the Karnal cyber police have registered 122 cases of cyber fraud in which people have fallen prey to the fraudsters between January 1 and June 15.

As per the police, a sum of Rs 47,4,77,169 has been cheated from victims by cybercriminals. The police have arrested 12 persons and cracked the nexus of fraudsters.

Fraudsters using social media platforms A gang of four persons have been arrested who belong to Rajasthan.

The fraudsters through social media offer victims that their investment would double in a short duration of time.

Initially, they give money with some profit to the victims, and later, when the people start investing more money, they vanish from the platform without any trace. Even the account, when detected, is found to be fake.

“We receive various complaints of cyber frauds. Most common methods of cheating are luring people into getting online jobs, doubling the amount in a short time by investment and contacting people impersonating as their relative or as a known person living abroad,” said Rajiv Miglani, SHO, Cyber police station.

There has be a surge in the number of cybercrime cases in the district as fraudsters continue to target all categories of people, especially the elderly, and those who are not very tech savvy. If the cybercrime police are cracking the whip on the cyber criminals, connmen are finding new ways to siphon off money from the people’s bank accounts.

“I received a call some days ago and the caller introduced himself as an employee of the bank. He had all details of my account and he asked me to provide him information for updating my KYC. I fell prey to his evil intentions and even shared the OTP with him. After sometime, I received a message that Rs 20,000 had been deducted from my account then I realised I have been cheated,” said a 62-year-old man on the condition of anonymity.

Shashank Kumar Sawan, Superintendent of Police (SP), said people should be more attentive and alert and not fall prey to these fraudsters. “Our cybercrime team members are working to arrest such criminals, but people should also be more vigilant. They should not share any information related to accounts and OTP with anyone,” said Sawan.