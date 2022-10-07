Cyber fraud gang busted, 11 held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 6

The Faridabad cybercrime police have busted a gang of cyber frauds who have allegedly duped over 1,300 persons across the country. Eleven persons have been arrested on the charge of duping people in the name of activating their credit cards, posing as bank employees.

Highest cases in Uttar Pradesh The gang members confessed to the commission of 1,398 cyber frauds in 26 states and UTs across the country, with the highest 457 cases in Uttar Pradesh, 121 in Rajasthan, 120 in Telangana and 32 in Haryana, said Nitish Kumar Aggarwal, DCP of Faridabad

Six mobile phones, three SIM cards, 19 debit cards, eight cheque books and Rs 25,300 in cash were seized from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Sahil, Khalid, Devendra, Jatin, Irfan, Naseem, Asim, Amit (alias Sonu), Sachin, Sonu and Mohammad Kaif (alias San, alias Jatt, alias Al Habibi). Devendra is a resident of Palla village in Faridabad while all others are from Delhi. Devendra used to work as a data entry operator through a third party in the credit card department of a private bank in Noida. He used to provide to his associates information as regards the customers who got new credit cards issued from the bank.

The gang duped a Faridabad woman of Rs 3,89,996. An FIR was registered on September 20 at the Faridabad cyber crime police station in that regard. A team led by Inspector Basant Kumar, SHO of the cyber crime police station, busted the gang following the arrest of eight persons on September 22. Three more names cropped up during the investigation and they were also arrested. Today, all of them were remanded in judicial custody by a city court, the police said.

