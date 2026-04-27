Cyber fraud gang busted in Hisar

The Hisar police have busted an interstate gang of cyber fraudsters who were duping people by luring them to invest in the share market.

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Hisar ASP Mayank Mudgal told mediapersons that six members of the gang had been arrested and electronic gadgets used in the crime had been recovered from them.

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The ASP said police received a complaint from a resident of Barwala town, Tarun Singhla, who was duped of Rs 29 lakh. The complainant said he was added to a WhatsApp group by the accused and asked to download a trading application on his phone to invest money.

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The police soon tracked down a suspect identified as Shahrukh. Subsequently, four other accused, Inderjeet Singh of Ludhiana, Adnaan of Hyderabad and Manish and Harender of Shriganganagar in Rajasthan were arrested.

The police have seized 18 mobile phones, 33 passbooks and chequebooks, 22 ATM cards and one laptop from the accused.