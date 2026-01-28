DT
Cyber fraud growing menace, says HC; denies bail in Rs1.18-crore scam

Plea dismissed

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:31 AM Jan 28, 2026 IST
file photo
Holding that cyber frauds have become a “growing menace in today’s digital age”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled that such matters required a stringent judicial response. The assertion came as the High Court refused regular bail to an accused alleged to have facilitated a Rs 1.18-crore scam by supplying bank accounts used to route the defrauded money.

Dismissing the petition, Justice Manisha Batra observed that “cyber criminals are using sophisticated methods to target public persons and institutions” and that “a stringent approach to deter offenders is required”.

The case has its genesis in a cyber-fraud complaint in which the complainant was allegedly induced to part with Rs 1,18,47,353 on the promise of “investing money and to fetch profits”. An FIR in the matter was registered at cyber police station in Narnaul of Mahendergarh district.

Opposing the bail plea, the state counsel argued that there were serious allegations against the petitioner. “He provided bank accounts, opened in his name as well as opened by his acquaintances, to co-accused, which were used for transferring amounts of money received by way of cyber frauds,” Justice Batra’s Bench was told

It was added several mobile phones, ATM cards, cheque books, passbooks and SIM cards were recovered from the accused persons. The investigation was complete. The petitioner, along with the co-accused, was now facing trial for commission of offences.

Rejecting the plea for parity with a co-accused who had been granted bail, the court held that the petitioner’s role was materially different. “His active participation in the commission of subject offences is prima facie reflected from the perusal of the status report as well as disclosure statement,” the court said, adding that “his case cannot be stated to be at par with the co-accused” already enlarged on bail.

Justice Batra asserted crimes of such nature were on the rise and had turned into growing menace. “Keeping in view the gravity of allegations so levelled against him, the quantum of sentence which the conviction may entail and the attendant facts and circumstances but without meaning to make any comment on the merits of the case, this court is of the considered opinion that the petition does not deserve to be allowed. Hence, the same is dismissed,” the Bench concluded.

