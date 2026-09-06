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Home / Haryana / Cyber fraudster held for duping Ambala resident

Cyber fraudster held for duping Ambala resident

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 09:02 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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The accused in custody of the Ambala police.
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The Cybercrime unit of the Ambala police has arrested a fraudster for allegedly duping an Ambala resident of Rs 45 lakhs on the pretext of higher returns in online trading.

The accused has been identified as Harshit, a resident of Delhi. As per the police, complainant Arun Atri, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, in his complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station, stated that he was lured with higher returns through online trading. From September 17 to December 6, last year, he was duped of around Rs 45 lakh by unidentified cyber fraudsters. A case was registered on January 10 at the police station, and an investigation was launched.

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The in-charge of the Cybercrime police station, Sandeep Kumar, said on the basis of the complaint received, a case was registered and during the investigation, Harshit was arrested from Delhi. During the police remand, efforts will be made to arrest his other accomplices and recover the money.

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