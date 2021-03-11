Cyber fraudster impersonates as SP, booked

Jhajjar, August 18
Impersonating himself as Superintendent of Police (SP) Waseem Akram by using his pic as WhatsApp DP, a cyber fraudster not only issued directions to station house officers (SHOs) and heads of police posts, but also sought money from them. He even asked about the movement of cops by sending messages to their official WhatsApp numbers.
Interestingly, some officials could not identify the fraudster and also provided the information sought by him. The matter came to light yesterday when a cop approached the cyber security branch and asked its in charge assistant sub-inspector Devender Singh about the change of the contact number by the SP. He also informed him about the WhatsApp messages being sent from a new number to him.
“After investigation, it was found that someone was using the SP’s picture as WhatsApp DP with an intention to committing fraud. Thereafter, a case was registered,” said sources.
