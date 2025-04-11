DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Cyber police help fraud victim recover Rs 8 lakh

Cyber police help fraud victim recover Rs 8 lakh

Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 07:49 AM Apr 11, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purposes only. File photo
The Cyber Crime team of Bhiwani police helped in recovering Rs 8 lakh for a victim of a cyber-fraud case reported in Bhiwani town. According to a police spokesperson, cyber fraudsters had digitally “arrested” a local lawyer and tricked him into transferring Rs 16.26 lakh on February 13.

The victim, identified as advocate Maman Chand Sharma, approached the police after falling prey to the scam. Following his complaint, the cyber team conducted a detailed technical investigation, which led to the identification and arrest of four individuals involved in the fraud.

During the probe, the police were able to freeze a total of Rs 10.14 lakh in the accused’s bank accounts before the funds could be withdrawn. Of this amount, Rs 8 lakh was successfully returned to the victim through the coordinated efforts of the Cyber Crime Police team and the local court, the spokesperson added.

The case involved a scam method known as “digital arrest,” in which cybercriminals pose as law enforcement or government officials and coerce victims into transferring money by threatening legal consequences.

In light of the incident, Bhiwani Cyber Police issued a public advisory urging citizens not to share personal details with unknown callers, messages, or emails.

The police further advised that in the event of any cyber fraud, individuals should immediately contact the Cyber Helpline at 1930.

