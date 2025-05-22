Cyber thug held for cheating over 100 persons

The Gurugram cyber police on Tuesday arrested a person for duping over 100 people through social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, sometimes by posing as an Army employee. The accused used to lure victims on the pretext of selling his old motorcycle.

The police have recovered two mobile phones used in the crimes from his possession.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mubahid, alias Wahid, a resident of Lakhnaka village of Palwal district.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had created social media profiles under several names, cheating people after posting advertisements claiming that he wished to sell his motorcycle. ACP (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan said the accused had confessed to committing three such frauds in Gurugram.