Cybercrime complaints down by 15% after raid in Nuh

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, July 16

Having registered an average reduction of 15 per cent in the cybercrime complaints following its mega raid in Nuh district, the Haryana Police is being lauded. Impressed by the exhibition put up at the recent G20 summit in Manesar, elaborating the impact of raid conducted by 5,000 cops, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the Nuh police to guide police forces in other states. Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the Nuh police to lead by example through a detailed case study.

“The state, after the crackdown on 14 villages, registered 15 per cent dip in the number of cybercrime cases. We are currently working on SOPs for crackdowns and investigations,” said Nuh SP Varun Singla.

At the exhibition, the police displayed advanced data extraction techniques such as memory transplantation. They also presented the seamless operation of Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) -112 and the working mechanism of the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) module.

According to sources, the Nuh police, along with other state officials, are working on SOPs to ensure action on cyber complaints within 24 hours to save financial losses and nab the accused. Currently, over 50 per cent of the cybercrime complaints have to wait for at least 7 days to even get an FIR registered.

#cyber crime #Gurugram #Nuh