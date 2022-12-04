Cybercrime exhibition held at Gita Mahotsav

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, December 3

During the ongoing Gita Jayanti Mahotsav, the district police today organised an exhibition at ITI Ground in Narnaul spread awareness about cybercrime and discourage fraudsters to involve in the crime. ‘I am cyber smart’, a selfie point put up at the venue, became the centre of attraction.

SP Vikrant Bhushan said people, especially youngsters, from various villages, had been coming in large numbers to participate in the mahotsav celebrations hence, the police decided to use this platform to educate people about how cybercrime helpline number 1930 could help them avoid being defrauded.

“Besides cybercrime, the people were also made aware of traffic rules in order to minimise road mishaps,” said Bhushan.