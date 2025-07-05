Cybercriminals shift focus to fake trading apps, warn Karnal police

Cybercriminals are evolving their methods, with fraudulent trading and gaming apps now emerging as the latest tools of deception. According to police officials, these apps have overtaken traditional scams such as OTP phishing, fake KYC updates, and impersonation of bank or law enforcement officers as the most common form of cyber fraud in Haryana.

In the past six months, the Cyber Police Station in Karnal has registered 93 FIRs, most of them involving fake trading platforms.

“Fraudsters are creating their own trading apps and luring users by promising to double their investment,” said an investigating officer. “Once a victim registers and deposits money, the app shows a fake rising balance — sometimes displaying profits of up to Rs 1 crore. But when the victim tries to withdraw, they are asked to pay a hefty 'commission'. Many people have deposited large sums and then received no further response.”

In another disturbing trend, cybercriminals have begun using gaming apps to manipulate and defraud users. In one case, a victim from Karnal received a game link via text message and began playing. After a few rounds, a small amount was credited to the user’s bank account — a ploy to build trust.

But as the victim continued, the app silently gained access to sensitive phone permissions. Eventually, the fraudsters drained nearly Rs 50 lakh from the victim’s account.

“To reach the masterminds, we often have to track across three layers of bank accounts, many of which are opened using forged IDs of innocent people,” a senior official said.

Despite the challenges, Karnal’s Cyber Police have made significant progress. According to Sanjay, SHO, Cyber Police Station, 89 persons have been arrested in 93 cases registered in 2025 so far, with a recovery of Rs 93.94 lakh.

In comparison, as many as 140 FIRs were registered in 2024, 70 arrests were made and Rs 1.76 crore were recovered while in 2023, 94 FIRs were registered, 47 arrests were made and Rs 1.75 crore were recovered.

“Our teams have shown excellent results in freezing fraudulent accounts and recovering money. Each complaint is being pursued seriously, and we are acting swiftly on every lead,” said Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia.

He acknowledged that tracking cybercriminals is complex and time-consuming, but lauded the team’s relentless effort.

“Arresting 89 accused in 93 cases is a tremendous achievement. The team is committed and working tirelessly,” he said. The SP also issued a public appeal, urging people to be cautious.

“Do not open suspicious links or download unknown apps. Never share bank details or OTPs with anyone,” he warned.