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Home / Haryana / Cycle rallies under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign held in Haryana's Rohtak

Cycle rallies under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign held in Haryana's Rohtak

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:35 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Schoolchildren participate in a Tiranga cycle rally in Rohtak on Thursday.
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Tiranga cycle rallies were taken out in Rohtak, Sampla and Meham town on Wednesday under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark the 79th year of Independence. The rallies witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and sportspersons.

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The rallies conveyed the message of patriotism, national unity and integrity, while encouraging citizens to proudly hoist the national flag at their homes and establishments till August 17.

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In Sampla, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ankita Puwar flagged off the rally from the premises of Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School. “Various activities are being organised across the district under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to strengthen the spirit of patriotism among citizens,” he added.

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In Rohtak, City Magistrate Shubham flagged off the cycle rally from the local Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex. A large number of youths, particularly sportspersons, participated in the rally, carrying the Tricolour and cycling through the city. The participants urged citizens to uphold the values of national unity and integrity and expressed pride in the national flag.

In Meham, Tehsildar Ravi Kumar flagged off the Tricolour cycle rally. Officials said the Tricolour represented not only the national identity of the country but also the pride, honour and patriotism of every Indian. A series of activities under the campaign will continue across the district till August 17.

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The final rehearsal for the district-level Independence Day function was conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex. During the rehearsal, ADC Narendra Kumar unfurled the national flag and students prepared for the cultural programme. Cooperative Minister Arvind Sharma will be the chief guest at the Independence Day programme.

“The main theme of this year’s celebration will be the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Cultural performances will be presented by students from eight schools,” said Kumar.

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