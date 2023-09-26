Cycle track turns into parking space

DESPITE efforts to promote cycling with a new cycle track near the Faridabad Mini-Secretariat, it has turned into a parking space for two-wheelers. It is essential for the authorities concerned to oversee the proper use of such initiatives funded by the public and ensure they serve their intended purpose. —Narender Sirohi, Faridabad

Stagnant water in karnal park

STAGNANT water in a park near the Karnal Mini-Secretariat poses a risk of mosquito breeding, potentially spreading diseases like dengue and malaria. Health authorities are actively raising awareness about such threats, but it is crucial for the district administration to address this concern and prevent water stagnation on the premises of the Mini-Secretariat. —Amit Ahuja, Karnal

Road stretch in need of repair

THE small stretch of approach road leading to the Command Hospital Complex in Chandimandir from the main highway urgently requires repairs or recarpeting. Additionally, addressing the issue of stray dogs in the vicinity is vital to ensure the safety and comfort of patients and visitors, both young and old. —Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

