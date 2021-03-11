Cycling beneficial for health: Kurukshetra University VC

Kurukshetra: On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, Vice Chancellor of Kurukshetra University Prof Som Nath Sachdeva commuted to his office by a bicycle. He called upon the teachers, staff and students of the university to use cycles in the campus. “Bicycles are beneficial for our environment and health. Many people in India use bicycle to commute on a daily basis. It is also a great tool for the environment,” he said.

World Bicycle Day observed

Karnal: World Bicycle Day was observed at Pratap Public School, Sector 6, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava for encouraging the use of bicycles among the youth. A bicycle rally was organised on the occasion, in which students of the school participated. Principal Dr Puja Waalia Mann told students about the benefits of cycling.

Workshop on toxicology concludes

Karnal: An eight-day state-level workshop on forensic medicine and toxicology concluded at Dyal Singh College. The workshop was organised by the Forensic Science Department of college in collaboration with Kalpana Chawla Medical College (KCGMC) at both institutions. At KCGMC, the participants studied theoretical and practical aspects of forensic medicine with demonstration of autopsy. Dr Jagdish Chander Dureja, director, KCGMC, laid emphasis on the importance of the application of medical knowledge in forensic science as the crime rate was increasing day by day.

HAU lad bags national scholarship

Hisar: Happy, a student at the Department of Horticulture, Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, has bagged the National Overseas Scholarship of over Rs 3 crore from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. Under this scholarship, he will pursue his PhD at Western Sydney University in Australia. Vice-Chancellor Prof BR Kamboj lauded him for this achievement.

Tech varsity Prof honoured

Hisar: The Association for PRINT Technologies (APTech), formerly NPES, the United States of America, has honoured Prof Anjan Kumar Baral with its most-coveted international award Print Guru 2022. Dr Baral is a professor at the Department of Printing Technology, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar. He was conferred with the award at the Print Business Outlook International Conference organised by APTech at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida. Prof Baldev Raj Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor of the university, and Prof Avnesh Verma, Registrar, congratulated Prof Baral for this achievement.