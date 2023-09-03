Cyclothon enters Sonepat, hundreds of youth join rally

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 2

Hundreds of youth, administrative officials and students participated in the cyclothon rally under the ‘Drug-free Haryana’ campaign in Panipat and Sonepat. The rally stayed in Panipat on Friday night and a cultural evening was organised in Police Lines here.

Rajya Sabha Member Krishan Lal Panwar, along with MLA Pramod Vij, flagged off the rally on Saturday morning. DC Virender Kumar Dahiya, SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat, along with all district administrative officials, were present on the occasion.

The rally entered Sonepat district from Gohana and MP Ramesh Kaushik welcomed it at the Chirana village.

Kaushik said the initiative, launched by CM Manohar Lal Khattar, will help youth maintain a healthy lifestyle spread awareness against drug abuse. He also praised cyclists who participated in the rally.

The rally was flagged off by the CM in Karnal on September 1 and it would conclude on September 25 in Karnal after visiting all the districts, said Kaushik.

DC Manoj Kumar welcomed the rally at the bye-pass and joined it himself on bicycle.

#Panipat #Rajya Sabha #Sonepat