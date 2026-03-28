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Home / Haryana / Cylinder explosion leaves 5 workers burnt in Gurugram village

Cylinder explosion leaves 5 workers burnt in Gurugram village

Injured shifted to AIIMS Delhi after suffering up to 40 per cent burns

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Sanjay Yadav
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:42 PM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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Five labourers sustained burn injuries after a 5 kg gas cylinder exploded while they were cooking in Kherki Majra village in Gurugram on Friday night.

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All were immediately taken to the Civil Hospital and later referred to AIIMS, Delhi.

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According to the police, six laborers, originally from Bihar, were renting a room in a house in Kherki Majra village. Around 9.00 pm on Friday, one of them went out to buy flour. Meanwhile, the others were cooking food in the room using a small gas cylinder.

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Due to a gas leak, the cylinder suddenly caught fire and exploded with a loud bang. The flames engulfed all the five victims present there.

Doctors at the Civil Hospital noted that the injured, aged between 30 and 35 years, suffered 40 per cent burn injuries.

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Police team from the Dhankot police chowki reached the spot upon receiving information and families of the injured were informed.

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