Cylinder explosion leaves 5 workers burnt in Gurugram village

Five labourers sustained burn injuries after a 5 kg gas cylinder exploded while they were cooking in Kherki Majra village in Gurugram on Friday night.

Advertisement

All were immediately taken to the Civil Hospital and later referred to AIIMS, Delhi.

Advertisement

According to the police, six laborers, originally from Bihar, were renting a room in a house in Kherki Majra village. Around 9.00 pm on Friday, one of them went out to buy flour. Meanwhile, the others were cooking food in the room using a small gas cylinder.

Advertisement

Due to a gas leak, the cylinder suddenly caught fire and exploded with a loud bang. The flames engulfed all the five victims present there.

Doctors at the Civil Hospital noted that the injured, aged between 30 and 35 years, suffered 40 per cent burn injuries.

Advertisement

Police team from the Dhankot police chowki reached the spot upon receiving information and families of the injured were informed.