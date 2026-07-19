Shopkeepers who suffered extensive losses in the devastating fire at D-Park market on June 9 are still awaiting compensation for the damage to their shops and goods. Expressing concern over the delay, the Rashtriya Jan Udyog Vyapar Sangathan has urged the state government to expedite the compensation process and ensure that the affected traders receive full financial assistance at the earliest.

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Gulshan Dang, state president of the Sangathan, said despite considerable time having passed since the incident, the affected traders were still awaiting compensation for their losses, leading to frustration and resentment among them.

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Dang recalled that the Chief Minister had announced all possible assistance for the traders after the fire. However, he said the announcement was yet to be fully implemented on the ground.

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“The compensation committee has not yet announced the final compensation package for the affected traders. Instead, only an interim relief of Rs 5 lakh each has been disbursed, leaving the compensation process incomplete, while most traders continue to await compensation commensurate with their actual losses,” he pointed out.

He said the fire had destroyed years of hard work, investment and businesses of several traders. “The interim relief alone is insufficient to help them rebuild their businesses. They need full financial assistance at the earliest to restart their livelihoods,” he said.

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He said the delay in administrative procedures was unfairly burdening the affected traders and was unjustified. “Our organisation has stood by the affected traders and will continue to raise their concerns with the government,” Dang added.