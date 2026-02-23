Dabwali MLA highlights canal, pension, transport, seed-testing issues in Assembly

In the Haryana Assembly, Aditya Chautala, leader of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and MLA from Dabwali, raised several issues during the zero-hour on Monday. He said the outlets of already concreted canals were being tampered with by the authorities, causing water shortages for farmers at the tail end. When downstream farmers protest, the government reduces upstream canal sizes, creating conflicts among farmers, he said. He urged the government to fix canal sizes at the time of construction and ensure they were not altered later.

On another issue, Chautala said government schemes like old-age pensions had moved online, requiring citizens to upload documents on portals. Due to technical flaws, people faced difficulties in correcting errors, he said. He cited Ajay Bhadu from Kaluwana village, Dabwali, whose family ID wrongly listed his uncle as head instead of his father. Ajay reportedly had to pay excessive fee at the CSC centre to correct the records, but no solution was provided.

Chautala also highlighted poor bus connectivity at Chautala village bus stand. He said both government and private buses, which previously served the area, no longer operate, causing inconvenience to the public. He called for all permitted buses to halt at the bus stand.

He raised concerns about agriculture, noting that cotton and muskmelon crops had suffered for three years. “No new cotton variety has been introduced since 2002, while BT cotton 6 is available in the US,” he said. He suggested new seeds be introduced in Haryana for farmers’ benefit.

He added that the state’s two seed-testing labs in Panchkula and Rohtak had a combined capacity of 15,000 samples per year, but recent testing had far exceeded this capacity, indicating inefficiency.

Chautala handed a letter to the Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan recommending special recognition for Sahi Ram Bishnoi, now 105, as the oldest living former legislator in India. Bishnoi studied law in Lahore and participated in India’s 1947 Independence movement.