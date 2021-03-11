Dadam mishap: FIR registered against mining company

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Dadam (Bhiwani), April 25

With seven deaths in nearly four months, the security and safety of the workers engaged in the hazardous task of mining and transportation of stones seem to be the least priority for the authorities concerned in the Aravalli mountain range.

Even as the police and Mining Department are yet to take any conclusive action into the death of the five persons who were crushed under a huge boulder in the mining zone on January 1, two more persons were killed in two days – April 23 and 24.

Now again, the police have lodged an FIR under Section 304 (part 2) culpable homicide not amounting to murder and Section 72 of the Mines Act against the mining firm and started investigation.

Bhiwani SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said they had registered an FIR on the basis of secret information, which suggested that one of the victims Sonu had died when a stone fell on him during mining work in Pit Number 12. “However, his family had given a statement that he had died outside the mining zone in an accident,” the SP said, adding that a thorough investigation would be done to establish the facts.

Meanwhile, the mining site in Dadam wears an eerie look. Surrounded by empty fields where the farmers have recently harvested wheat and mustard crops, the Dadam hill is reported to be a “gold mine” due to the good quality of the stones being quarried from this site.

But, some local residents maintained that agencies involved in mining were least bothered about the safety of the workers. “The lack of mining safety norms are given a go-by, coupled with excessive exploitation of the site, obvious reasons behind the mishap. This has been happening not only in Dadam, but in other mining sites as well. The workers are ready to work in hazardous conditions to earn a living,” said Jaipal Singh, a resident of Dadam village. He said he had lodged a complaint about the death of the two workers in Dadam mining zone, but the police or the Mining Department had not contacted him till now.

Meanwhile, a team of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) in Ghaziabad visited the site today. Deputy Director AK Das stated that he had interacted with a cross section of people, including workers, mining firm staff, mining officials, the police and the security agency personnel deployed in the area. “Nobody has given any information to me about the death of the workers in the mining zone. I visited after media reports about the incident, he said.

Bhiwani mining officer Bhupender Singh stated that they had no information from any “victim” about the mishap. “We have submitted a report to the district administration about the reports of mishap. The mining firm is adhering to the security norms,” he said.

When asked about action into the incident which killed five workers in the Dadam mining zone on January 1, he stated that the matter was under investigation and any action would be taken after the completion of the inquiry process. Ved Pal Tanwar, an official of the Govardhan Mines firm, maintained that they had engaged one manager, three foremen and about 20-25 guards who kept a constant watch on the workers during the mining operation. “We are ensuring all safety measures required in the mining zone. Besides, if the authorities instruct us, we are ready to rope in more guards for the safety of the workers,” he said.