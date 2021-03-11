Dadam mishap: FIR registered against mining company

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Dadam (Bhiwani), April 25

With seven deaths in nearly four months, the security and safety of the workers engaged in the hazardous task of mining and transportation of stones seem to be the least priority for the authorities concerned in the Aravalli mountain range.

Even as the police and Mining Department are yet to take any conclusive action into the death of the five persons who were crushed under a huge boulder in the mining zone on January 1, two more persons were killed in two days – April 23 and 24.

Now again, the police have lodged an FIR under Section 304 (part 2) culpable homicide not amounting to murder and Section 72 of the Mines Act against the mining firm and started investigation.

Bhiwani SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said they had registered an FIR on the basis of secret information, which suggested that one of the victims Sonu had died when a stone fell on him during mining work in Pit Number 12. “However, his family had given a statement that he had died outside the mining zone in an accident,” the SP said, adding that a thorough investigation would be done to establish the facts.

Meanwhile, the mining site in Dadam wears an eerie look. Surrounded by empty fields where the farmers have recently harvested wheat and mustard crops, the Dadam hill is reported to be a “gold mine” due to the good quality of the stones being quarried from this site.

But, some local residents maintained that agencies involved in mining were least bothered about the safety of the workers. “The lack of mining safety norms are given a go-by, coupled with excessive exploitation of the site, obvious reasons behind the mishap. This has been happening not only in Dadam, but in other mining sites as well. The workers are ready to work in hazardous conditions to earn a living,” said Jaipal Singh, a resident of Dadam village. He said he had lodged a complaint about the death of the two workers in Dadam mining zone, but the police or the Mining Department had not contacted him till now.

Meanwhile, a team of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) in Ghaziabad visited the site today. Deputy Director AK Das stated that he had interacted with a cross section of people, including workers, mining firm staff, mining officials, the police and the security agency personnel deployed in the area. “Nobody has given any information to me about the death of the workers in the mining zone. I visited after media reports about the incident, he said.

Bhiwani mining officer Bhupender Singh stated that they had no information from any “victim” about the mishap. “We have submitted a report to the district administration about the reports of mishap. The mining firm is adhering to the security norms,” he said.

When asked about action into the incident which killed five workers in the Dadam mining zone on January 1, he stated that the matter was under investigation and any action would be taken after the completion of the inquiry process. Ved Pal Tanwar, an official of the Govardhan Mines firm, maintained that they had engaged one manager, three foremen and about 20-25 guards who kept a constant watch on the workers during the mining operation. “We are ensuring all safety measures required in the mining zone. Besides, if the authorities instruct us, we are ready to rope in more guards for the safety of the workers,” he said.

Case lodged post ‘secret’ info

We have registered an FIR on the basis of ‘secret’ information, which suggested victim Sonu had died when a stone fell on him during mining work in pit no. 12. However, his family had given a statement that he had died outside the mining zone. — Ajit Singh Shekhawat, Bhiwani SP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Sonia Gandhi approves Sunil Jakhar's removal from Congress posts, ex-PPCC chief to stay in party

2
Haryana Irregularities in HSWC recruitments

Panchkula police register counter-FIRs against IAS officers Ashok Khemka, Sanjeev Verma

3
Trending

World's most identical twins are trying to get pregnant from the same man

4
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar reacts to disciplinary action, wishes party good luck

5
Entertainment

Let's take you inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home

6
Himachal

Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief, Mukesh Agnihotri stays CLP leader

7
Punjab

Kumar Vishwas files quashing petition against Punjab before Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Entertainment

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar Bollywood ready? Gearing up for her debut

9
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party: Congress

10
Punjab

After Prashant Kishor declines Congress offer, his meeting with Navjot Sidhu creates ripples in party circles over next move of ex-PPCC chief

Don't Miss

View All
Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money
Entertainment

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes
Trending

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizerns say 'does not suites her'
Entertainment

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizens say 'does not suit her'

300 vintage weapons on display at Amritsar museum
Punjab

300 vintage weapons of Sikh forces on display at Amritsar museum

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh
Trending

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh

Karisma Kapoor goes down the memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad
Entertainment

Watch: Karisma Kapoor goes down memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

Top News

2 children among 11 dead after temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast

Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast

Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of Health and Home depts at his residence

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs

The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs

Cities

View All

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Power outages add to veggie growers’ woes in Amritsar district

Wheat yield loss 1 quintal per acre in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Plying of autos on service lane along ISBT a nuisance

Man posing as PSPCL employee dupes Amritsar resident, steals his meter

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Nehal, Jaish Jain help Ludhiana post 483 runs against Bathinda

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Allotment of EWS flats: Submit documents in seven days, Chandigarh Administration asks Colony No. 4 residents

Panjab University Senate nod to all agenda items

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

Punjab signs knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi

Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing agreement

1 dead in brawl over bill payment at restro-bar in Noida mall

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief’s house

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

The curious case of missing files at Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Wife of Ravi Gill puts off bhog plan

CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Jalandhar: Gang of mobile snatchers, drug peddlers busted

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

Ludhiana Railway Station upgradation project tenders likely to be floated next month

Ludhiana MC officials on toes as NGT team likely to visit dumpsite today

Resolve overflowing sewers problem: Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal to officials

Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Two Nigerians held with 515-gm heroin

Teacher’s front meets Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema