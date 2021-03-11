Dadam report submitted, lessee fined Rs 29.65 cr

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, August 20

Haryana has imposed a fine of Rs 29.65 crore on M/s Goverdhan Mines and Minerals, the present lessee, for illegal mining in Dadam, Bhiwani, while a penalty show-cause notice of Rs 34.88 crore has been issued to the previous leaseholder, M/s Sunder Marketing Associates, according to the action-taken report (ATR) of the state government before the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

However, the fine on Goverdhan Mines is being reconsidered after an appeal.

The issue of illegal mining in Dadam got highlighted when five workers died after a landslide at the mining site on January 1. The NGT then took cognisance of the accident. Later, two more died on April 24 due to rockfall. An eight-member NGT panel had recommended a penalty of Rs 7.5 crore on Goverdhan Mines for violations and illegal mining. Using satellite imagery, another seven-member panel of the NGT under Justice Pritam Pal (retd) also confirmed illegal mining in its final report.

Now, as per the ATR of Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, dated August 20, the mining was suspended on May 2 at Dadam while a penalty of Rs 29.65 crore was imposed on Goverdhan Mines, and Rs 23.03 crore was recovered.

After the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Principal Secretary, Mines and Geology, while hearing the appeal, ordered to wait for the outcome of a fresh inspection by the Director, Mines Safety, and directed that the Director, Mines and Geology, may review the fine after affording a fresh opportunity of hearing to the firm.

Now, a committee under the ADC, Bhiwani, is relooking into the illegal excavation of 10.66 lakh tonnes of mineral.

The previous leaseholder, M/s Sunder Marketing, was issued a show-cause notice on July 12 for depositing Rs 34.88 crore for illegal excavation of 12.45 lakh tonnes of stones and 1.89 lakh tonnes of ordinary clay.

On illegal mining over 300 sq mt forest area, an FIR was registered in 2019 at the Tosham police station. where three trucks and a drill machine were found engaged. Besides, the Forest Department has filed a case each against Sunder Marketing for illegal mining on 1.241 hectares, and against Goverdhan Mines for mining on 0.097 hectare at the Special Environment Court, Kurukshetra.