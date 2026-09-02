Dahina sarpanch removed, barred from polls for 3 yrs

The sarpanch of Dahina village in Rewari district, Pinki, has been removed from her post and declared ineligible to contest elections for three years.

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As per an official statement issued by the district administration on Monday, Rewari Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Meena, exercising his powers under Section 51(3) of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, has removed Pinki, the sarpanch of gram panchayat Dahina, from her post and directed her not to attend any Gram Panchayat meetings in future.

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The Deputy Commissioner has also disqualified Pinki from contesting panchayat elections for a period of three years under Section 51(4) of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.

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The order also directed that under Section 51(6) of the Act, any charge/property held by Pinky in connection with the gram panchayat be transferred to the panch with the majority of the votes with immediate effect.