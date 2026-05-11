Daily wager ends life at NIT-Kurukshetra

After the death of four students by suicide at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) this year, a daily wager working at a hostel mess was found hanging from a tree at the institute on Monday.

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Deceased Kaushal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, is survived by his wife and two children.

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The head cook spotted the body hanging from the tree and alerted the security staff. The NIT officials and police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Lok Nayak Jai Parkash Hospital for post-mortem.

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As per the head cook, “Kaushal was working in the mess for around a year. He didn’t come on duty after Saturday evening. His brother-in-law came to me yesterday and inquired about him. He found Kaushal consuming alcohol at a liquor vend last evening. Kaushal was an addict and used to remain absent from work.”

Kaushal’s sister said, “We have no idea why he took the extreme step. The police must investigate the matter and check CCTV footage to ascertain the circumstances that led to his death.”

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National Institute of Technology Public Relations in-charge Dilbagh Panchal said, “Kaushal used to live with his family outside the institute. He had informed his family early in the morning that he was going to work, but hanged himself at the institute. The matter is being investigated by the police.”

As per the Kurukshetra police spokesperson, no suicide note was recovered and the family hasn’t submitted any complaint. The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem.

Four students had died by suicide in the institute from February 16 to April 16, leading to protests by fellow students.