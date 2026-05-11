icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Daily wager ends life at NIT-Kurukshetra

Daily wager ends life at NIT-Kurukshetra

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 10:17 PM May 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
NIT Kurukshetra on Monday. File photo
Advertisement

After the death of four students by suicide at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) this year, a daily wager working at a hostel mess was found hanging from a tree at the institute on Monday.

Advertisement

Deceased Kaushal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, is survived by his wife and two children.

Advertisement

The head cook spotted the body hanging from the tree and alerted the security staff. The NIT officials and police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Lok Nayak Jai Parkash Hospital for post-mortem.

Advertisement

As per the head cook, “Kaushal was working in the mess for around a year. He didn’t come on duty after Saturday evening. His brother-in-law came to me yesterday and inquired about him. He found Kaushal consuming alcohol at a liquor vend last evening. Kaushal was an addict and used to remain absent from work.”

Kaushal’s sister said, “We have no idea why he took the extreme step. The police must investigate the matter and check CCTV footage to ascertain the circumstances that led to his death.”

Advertisement

National Institute of Technology Public Relations in-charge Dilbagh Panchal said, “Kaushal used to live with his family outside the institute. He had informed his family early in the morning that he was going to work, but hanged himself at the institute. The matter is being investigated by the police.”

As per the Kurukshetra police spokesperson, no suicide note was recovered and the family hasn’t submitted any complaint. The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem.

Four students had died by suicide in the institute from February 16 to April 16, leading to protests by fellow students.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts