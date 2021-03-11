Daily wager gagged and robbed in Gurugram, CCTV video goes viral

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 12

In a terrifying incident, a daily wager was robbed and gagged by two robbers in Shivaji Nagar area of Gurugram on Tuesday. The duo accused came from behind and gagged the victim in an attempt to rob him.

As per reports, Suresh, a native of Bihar, was mugged by two unidentified people in the street. The entire incident was recorded in CCTV camera of a hardware shop located adjacent to the incident site. The viral video shows a man walking close to the victim and then grabbing him by the throat from behind. His accomplice soon joins him in the act.

The duo later fled with cash and mobile phone of the victim. In an attempt to resist the attack, victim’s clothes also got ripped off.

After the CCTV clip of the event got viral, local residents of the area are in panic. The local associations have issued warning to people to abstain from morning walks till accused are nabbed.

Following the video footage, police have swung into action and searches for the culprits are on. Police have registered an FIR against duo unidentified robbers under sections 379A (snatching), 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Shivaji Nagar police station.

“There is no fear of police and streets are getting unsafe day by day in our area. Sometimes it’s snatching, vehicle robbery, eve-teasing and now robbery. Our women group has suspended their morning walks and we will stick indoors till the accused are caught”, said a local resident of the area.

“The victim has filed a complaint today and we are on the job. The accused will be nabbed as soon,” said inspector Sunder Pal, SHO Shivaji Nagar police station.