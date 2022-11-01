Dairy assn posts Rs 49.5-cr profit

Chandigarh, October 31
Chairman of the Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited Randhir Singh Golan said the federation had earned a profit of Rs 49.57 crore in the last around two-and-a-half years.
The total combined turnover of the federation and unions rose from Rs 1,159 crore in financial year 2019-20 to Rs 1,505 crore tentatively in financial year 2021-22.
