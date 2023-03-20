Dairy expert honoured

Yamunanagar, March 19

Dr Ravinder Singh Gandhi, former Assistant Director General (animal production and breeding), ICAR, New Delhi, has been honoured with the Patronship- 2023 Award by the Indian Dairy Association, an apex body of the Indian dairy industry, recognised globally.

The award was given by Parshottam Rupala, Cabinet Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, during the inaugural session of 49th Dairy Industry Conference organised at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on March 16. The minister presented Dr Gandhi with a memento, citation and a shawl for his contribution in the areas of dairying and animal science, especially promoting breeding and conservation of Sahiwal cattle.