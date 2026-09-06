Dairy farmers in Karnal village plan to raise milk prices to Rs 80 for cow, Rs 100 for buffalo

In a move aimed at ensuring better returns for dairy farmers, milk producers in Narukheri village have planned to sell cow milk at Rs 80 per litre and buffalo milk at Rs 100 per litre. They will hold another meeting on September 10 to review the feedback from the general public. Based on the feedback, a final decision will be taken. If implemented, the move would increase the financial burden on consumers.

The decision was taken at a meeting of dairy farmers organised in Narukheri village on Saturday evening. A similar decision was taken recently in a couple of villages.

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Anil Narwal, a dairy farmer from Narukheri, said farmers were facing multiple problems, particularly the low rates offered by middlemen. He said middlemen procured milk from small farmers at rates ranging between Rs 45 and Rs 70 per litre and subsequently sold it in the market at much higher prices, while farmers who bore the cost of producing the milk did not get a fair price.

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“The cost of feed has increased considerably. It was earlier around Rs 1,800 per quintal, but now it costs Rs 2,600-Rs 2,700 per quintal. Dry fodder is available at Rs 1,100 per quintal, while earlier it was Rs 600 per quintal. Despite the sharp increase in input costs, farmers are still getting almost the same price for their milk. We have no option but to increase the rates to meet the rising input costs,” he said.

The farmers also raised concerns over the shortage of veterinary surgeons and medicines in rural areas and demanded that the government ensure adequate medical facilities for livestock in villages.

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They further demanded wider coverage under the livestock insurance scheme, pointing out that a good-quality cow costs around Rs 1 lakh-Rs 1.5 lakh, while a buffalo can cost Rs 2 lakh-Rs 2.5 lakh. They said livestock insurance provides compensation of Rs 60,000 for a cow and Rs 90,000 for a buffalo in case of death and urged the government to make the scheme more accessible to dairy farmers.

Farmers also expressed concern over the alleged sale of adulterated milk, saying such practices could pose serious health risks to consumers. They demanded strict checks on milk adulteration and action against those involved in the practice.

Gautam Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Pargat Singh, Sandeep and Suraj Narwal, dairy farmers, expressed similar sentiments and highlighted the need for effective checks on milk adulteration and better veterinary services in rural areas. They said the government should take concrete steps to protect both dairy farmers and consumers.

“We request the government to keep strict vigil on adulteration of milk, which is harmful to human health. It causes cancer,” said Gautam.

Joginder said unless milk prices were linked to the rising cost of cattle feed, veterinary care and other inputs, dairy farming would become difficult for small and marginal farmers.

“If we calculate the actual cost of producing milk, even Rs 200 per litre would not be unreasonable,” said Sandeep.

A similar meeting was also organised in Pundri in Kaithal district, where dairy farmers discussed the sharp increase in the cost of cattle feed and justified the proposed hike in milk prices.