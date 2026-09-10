Dairy farmers of six Nissing villages demand fat-based milk pricing

Amid the growing demand of increasing milk rates of cow and buffalo to Rs 80 and Rs 100 per litre, the dairy farmers of Nissing block in the district joined hands on Thursday to raise concerns over milk procurement rates, livestock insurance, rising input costs, veterinary services and the high cost of artificial insemination.

Farmers from Narukheri, Jundla, Jaini, Barota, Pingli dairy complex and adjoining areas held a meeting at the Panchayat Bhawan in Narukheri, where they discussed the problems being faced by the dairy sector and decided to seek government intervention.

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One of their major demands was that the price of milk be fixed as per its fat content. Anil Narwal, a dairy farmer of Narukheri, said the members of the village dairies had decided to sell cow and buffalo milk at Rs 12 per as per fat content, saying that the existing rates offered to the farmers were not sufficient.

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As per the farmers, the buffalo milk generally contains around 6-8 per cent fat, while cow milk contains about 3-4 per cent fat. They said the dairy farmers depended heavily on milk sales for their livelihood and should receive a fair price based on quality.

Joginder Narwal, another farmer, said the problem became particularly serious during winter, when they often did not receive adequate return for their milk despite continuing expenses on feed and livestock maintenance.

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He also highlighted a sharp rise in the cost of cattle feed and said the feed that earlier cost around Rs 1,800 per quintal was now selling for Rs 2,600-Rs 2,700 per quintal. Similarly, the price of dry fodder had increased from around Rs 600 to Rs 1,100 per quintal.

“Despite the sharp increase in input costs, the farmers are still getting almost the same price for their milk. We have no option but to increase the rates to meet the rising input costs,” said Pargat Singh, another farmer.

The farmers also demanded wider coverage and easier access to the livestock insurance scheme. They pointed out that a good-quality cow could cost around Rs 1 lakh-Rs 1.5 lakh, while a buffalo could cost Rs 2 lakh-Rs 2.5 lakh. At present, the insurance scheme provides compensation of about Rs 60,000 for a cow and Rs 90,000 for a buffalo in case of death. The farmers, including Sukhwinder, Mandeep and Gurmeet urged the government to revise the coverage and make the scheme more accessible.

They also raised another concern about shortage of doctors and veterinary surgeons in the area. The farmers also complained about the high prices of semen used for breeding and sought measures to make quality breeding services affordable.