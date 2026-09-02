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Home / Haryana / ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute organises training for prison inmates of Karnal jail

ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute organises training for prison inmates of Karnal jail

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:46 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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District Jail Superintendent Lakhbir Singh Brar welcomes ICAR-NDRI director Dr Dheer Singh on Tuesday.
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A training programme on dairy entrepreneurship and processing was organised by the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), in collaboration with the District Jail for prison inmates. It aims to provide participants with scientific knowledge, practical skills and entrepreneurial understanding in dairying, enabling them to acquire livelihood skills and explore opportunities for self-employment and gainful occupation after completing their sentence.

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Inaugurating the workshop as the chief guest, Dr Dheer Singh, Director, ICAR-NDRI, said rehabilitation should go beyond confinement and focus on preparing inmates for a productive and dignified life after their release.

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Dr Dheer Singh said a person should not be defined solely by their past and that opportunities to acquire knowledge and skills could help inmates rebuild their lives and contribute positively to society. He highlighted dairying as a practical livelihood option encompassing animal management, milk production, value addition, processing and entrepreneurship.

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He expressed his commitment to implementing the programme in a mission-oriented manner, with emphasis on skill development, welfare and the future livelihood prospects of the participants.

Lakhbir Singh Brar, Superintendent, District Jail, appreciated the initiative and stressed the importance of vocational education and skill development in the rehabilitation of inmates. He urged participants to actively engage in the programme and make the best use of the knowledge and skills provided by the institute.

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Brar said discipline, dedication and continuous learning could help participants develop confidence and prepare for better livelihood opportunities after their release. In the longer term, successful rehabilitation could reduce the risk of social exclusion and repeated involvement in crime while enabling former inmates to become economically productive members of society, he added.

Dr Rajan Sharma, Joint Director (Research), ICAR-NDRI, outlined the objectives and broader significance of the programme. He said the District Jail authorities had signed a memorandum of understanding with the institute on July 1, 2026, before the workshop.

He said initiatives of this nature could create an important bridge between scientific institutions and society by extending knowledge and skill-development opportunities to sections that might otherwise have limited access to them. Such programmes, he added, could contribute to stronger families, improved economic security and a more productive and inclusive society.

Dr Nitin Tyagi and Dr Pawan Singh, coordinators of the training programme, presented an overview of the proposed training schedule and modules.

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