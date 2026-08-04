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Home / Haryana / Dairy operator bludgeoned to death in Hisar over cow dung disposal

Dairy operator bludgeoned to death in Hisar over cow dung disposal

The assailants waylaid the victim, pulled him off his bike, threw him to the ground and attacked him with lathis

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 06:32 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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A dairy operator was beaten to death by a group of assailants in the Surya Nagar locality of Hisar on Tuesday. The assailants waylaid the victim, pulled him off his bike, threw him to the ground and attacked him with lathis. He suffered multiple injuries and died during treatment in hospital. Police said a dispute with neighbours over the disposal of cow dung is believed to be the reason behind the murder.

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The victim has been identified as Jeevan. He was going to dispose of garbage when he was chased by the accused, who were his neighbours, and brutally assaulted. Family members reached the spot and admitted him to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

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The family alleged that the assailants had also beaten the deceased’s wife around one-and-a-half months ago. They have demanded the arrest of all the accused and refused to allow the post-mortem until the arrests are made.

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Meanwhile, police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Jeevan had also recorded a video statement before his death, in which he named some neighbours as the assailants. Police said the dispute was over the dumping of a heap of cow dung.

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