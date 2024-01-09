Dairy owners dump cowdung in the open

The Municipal Corporation has failed to remove unauthorised dairies from residential areas of the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. The MC authorities had announced that they would launch campaigns to shift such dairies out of the civic limits, but they failed to implement it. The dairy owners often dump cowdung in the open, posing a health hazard to the area residents. The authorities should resolve the problem at the earliest.

Anil Kaushik, Yamunanagar

Damaged sculptures in Karnal park

The Municipal Corporation, Karnal, had installed sculptures depicting Surya Namaskar in a park in Karnal at an estimated cost of Rs 30 lakh. However, the civic body has failed to ensure their maintainance for long. The authorities must look into the matter and ensure that the damaged sculptures are removed or replaced on priority.

Aman Kumar, Karnal

Vendors encroach on footpath in Ambala

Afootpath in Sector 21 of Ambala has been encroached on by shopkeepers and vendors. The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) had issued multiple warnings in the past, but no change took place on ground. Why are the offenders not being penalised? The authorities concerned must look into the matter and take measures in order to curb the violations.

Gian P Kansal, Ambala City

