Dalal alleges Rs 300-cr crop insurance scam under PM scheme

Former Haryana Agriculture Minister Karan Singh Dalal has alleged a crop insurance scam worth over Rs 300 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), claiming large-scale manipulation by officials of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department in connivance with a private insurance company.

In a formal complaint submitted to the Haryana Governor, Dalal accused a senior official of the Agriculture Department and a subordinate of bypassing mandatory PMFBY guidelines to fraudulently assess and settle claims for cotton crop losses in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts.

Dalal’s complaint alleges that the officials used technical yield data instead of conducting Crop Cutting Experiments (CCEs) — a method mandated under the PMFBY for assessing non-paddy and non-wheat crops like cotton. He pointed out that "technical yield" is permitted only for wheat and paddy and even then only in a 70:30 ratio with CCE data.

"The decision to use technical yield was not just unauthorised, but it was taken by the State Technical Advisory Committee (STAC), whose term had expired on August 1, 2024. Yet, it held a meeting on August 20, making all its decisions legally invalid,” Dalal said.

The complaint further highlights that cotton farmers in Bhiwani reportedly lost Rs 200 crore in rejected or reduced claims, while those in Charkhi Dadri were deprived of nearly Rs 100 crore.

He also cited internal dissent, stating: "The Deputy Director of Agriculture, Bhiwani, categorically opposed the use of technical yield for cotton, but his objection was ignored." Similarly, the District Level Monitoring Committee of Bhiwani, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, had directed the insurance company to settle claims based on completed CCEs — a directive that the insurance company challenged by approaching the Director of Agriculture.

The Congress leader also flagged that decisions regarding the insurance claims were taken while the model code of conduct was in force. “A file noting by the Assistant Statistical Officer dated August 16, 2023, flagged this concern and still the STAC proceeded with the meeting, raising ethical and legal questions,” he alleged.

Dalal has urged the Governor to order a high-level investigation into the matter and initiate criminal proceedings against the officials and the insurance company involved. “This is not just a violation of policy; it’s an open fraud on farmers who are already battling adversity,” he said.