Dalal opens agri expo

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 12

Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal has said there has been a record increase in the production of crops due to the research being done by farm scientists and the use of modern equipment.

Inaugurating the Krishi Darshan Expo at the Northern Region Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute today, he said such events help farmers get detailed information about the latest technology-based equipment related to the agriculture sector.

“A relief of Rs 561 crore has been released by the state for crops hit by waterlogging and pests last year. Besides, Rs 1,000 crore will be given to the affected farmers who have got their crops insured.” —