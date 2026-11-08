Dalit IPS officer’s wife withdraws claim for daughter’s compassionate appointment

A year after Haryana-cadre Dalit IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s suicide, his wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has given up her claim for compassionate appointment of their daughter in government service.

At the time of processing Y Puran Kumar’s pension case, the possibility of compassionate recruitment for his daughter was also under consideration. The Haryana Government had also issued directions for expedited processing of the matter, official sources told The Tribune.

Now, in her representation to the Haryana government, on October 6, a day before the first death anniversary of the IPS officer, Amneet P Kumar, presently serving as Principal Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, said she did not want to “revive or pursue” any claim for compassionate appointment.

She said after examining the Haryana Civil Services (Compassionate Financial Assistance or Appointment) Rules, 2019, she had been advised that the rules permitted compassionate appointment only where the government employee died before attaining the prescribed age of 52 years, whereas her husband was 52 years and four months on the date of his demise.

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The state government, though, has the power to grant appointment on compassionate grounds.

Amneet P Kumar has already pressed for the statutory benefit of Compassionate Financial Assistance under Rule 6 of the Haryana Civil Services (Compassionate Financial Assistance or Appointment) Rules. If the deceased employee was more than 48 years of age, Rule 6 provides that the family shall receive financial assistance for a period of seven years, or until the retirement age or 60 years, whichever is earlier. In this case, the financial assistance is equivalent to the last drawn basic pay along with the dearness allowance.

The 2001-batch IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, then Inspector General of Police at the Police Training Centre, Sunaria (Rohtak), had allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at his Chandigarh residence on October 7, 2025. He had named several Haryana-cadre IAS and IPS officers in his ‘final note’.

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Amneet P Kumar submitted a complaint on October 8, 2025, to the Chandigarh Police against then Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and then Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia, under Section 108 of BNS (earlier Section 306 of the IPC for abetment to suicide) and other relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act) and demanded their immediate arrest for driving her husband to suicide.

She had alleged that her husband was being falsely implicated in a frivolous and mischievous complaint at the behest of Kapur. A day before the IPS officer’s suicide, an FIR was registered at the Urban Estate police station in Rohtak against ASI Sushil, an alleged staff member of Y Puran Kumar, under Section 308 (3) of BNS (in order to commit extortion, putting any person in fear, or attempting to put any person in fear of injury) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A six-member Special Investigating Team (SIT) was set up on October 10, 2025, which is still probing the case.

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Following the suicide, there were protests by Dalit activists and politicians demanding action. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also visited the family. As the outrage mounted, the Haryana Government sent then DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave on October 14, 2025, and handed over charge to OP Singh.

Meanwhile, another suicide took place on October 14. ASI Sandeep Lather of the cyber cell in Rohtak, who had investigated accused ASI Sushil Kumar’s phones, allegedly died by suicide. He had levelled allegations of corruption against Sushil Kumar and Y Puran Kumar. Lather’s wife got a compassionate job as a school teacher.