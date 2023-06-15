Damaged electric pole in ambala a death threat

A damaged electric pole on the Defence Colony-Kallarheri road has been leaning dangerously over commuters for weeks. No action has been taken to repair or remove it. It is not only unsightly but also poses a danger of electrocution. The authorities concerned must take action to resolve this issue at the earliest to avoid any untoward incident. —Col RD Singh (retd), Ambala

Hoardings defacing roundabouts

MOST of the roads, roundabouts and streetlight poles in Panchkula have been defaced with banners, hoardings and posters of political leaders. One such prominent spot is the Sector 8-9-16-17 roundabout. The authorities concerned must penalise offenders and remove all illegal advertisements to avoid risk of accidents in the city. —Satish Goel, Panchkula

Lack of parking arrangement in twin cities

MANY banks, restaurants, hotels and hospitals in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri do not have adequate parking arrangements, forcing people to park their vehicles on roads. This results in haphazard parking, causing traffic jams. The MC authorities and the traffic police should jointly address this issue to offer respite to commuters. —Anil Kumar, Yamunanagar

