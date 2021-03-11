Damaged road poses risk to commuters in Ambala City

Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
Damaged road poses risk to commuters
A patch of a stretch on the main road near the Community Centre, Sector 9, HUDA, Ambala City is damaged and this has been lying unattended by the civic authorities for the past one month, which is a cause for concern. Mishaps and accidents can take place on the spot if no remedial action is taken immediately by the authorities concerned. The road is used by a large number of commuters daily. Ravinderpal Dhillon, Ambala City
Stray cattle in middle of roads inconvenience residents in Karnal
Around two-weeks ago, the Karnal Municipal Corporation had launched a campaign to make the city roads free from stray cattle. The authorities are claiming that they have shifted almost all stray cattle to gaushalas and nandishala, but in reality a large number of cattle are roaming on the roads of the city, posing an accident threat, particularly at night. I request the authorities to shift these cattle to gaushalas and nandishala at the earliest to make the roads safe for commuters. Gaurav Aneja, Karnal
Haphazardly parked vehicles bane of road users
Vehicles haphazardly parked outside shops and workshops have made the Subhash Road narrow leading to traffic snarl. Commuters have to face tough time while passing through the road. Though the authorities have placed dividers on the road, these are proving insufficient to reduce the traffic congestion. There was a proposal to shift the auto-market outside the city but it is yet to be executed. Joginder Kumar, Rohtak
