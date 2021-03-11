what our readers say

Damaged road poses risk to commuters in Ambala City

A patch of a stretch on the main road near the Community Centre, Sector 9, HUDA, Ambala City is damaged and this has been lying unattended by the civic authorities for the past one month, which is a cause for concern.

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

Stray cattle in middle of roads inconvenience residents in Karnal

Around two-weeks ago, the Karnal Municipal Corporation had launched a campaign to make the city roads free from stray cattle. The authorities are claiming that they have shifted almost all stray cattle to gaushalas and nandishala, but in reality a large number of cattle are roaming on the roads of the city, posing an accident threat, particularly at night. I request the authorities to shift these cattle to gaushalas and nandishala at the earliest to make the roads safe for commuters. Gaurav Aneja, Karnal

Haphazardly parked vehicles bane of road users

Vehicles haphazardly parked outside shops and workshops have made the Subhash Road narrow leading to traffic snarl. Commuters have to face tough time while passing through the road. Though the authorities have placed dividers on the road, these are proving insufficient to reduce the traffic congestion. There was a proposal to shift the auto-market outside the city but it is yet to be executed. Joginder Kumar, Rohtak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on I-Day

Independence Day Live Updates | India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi

Modi also greeted people on the occasion.

PM Modi pays tribute to victims of Partition, applauds grit of survivors

PM Modi pays tribute to victims of Partition, applauds grit of survivors

Congress questions PM Modi’s intent

Congress questions PM Modi's intent behind 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'

Accuses him of 'using the most traumatic historical events a...

President: We’ve shown potential of democracy

President Droupadi Murmu: We’ve shown potential of democracy

'World has seen a new India rising, more so after the Covid ...

Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for ops in J&K

Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for operations in J&K

2 IAF pilots awarded for Afghanistan mission

