Damaged road poses threat to commuters

Despite repeated complaints to the authorities, the Sector 52 entry road, opposite to Devinder Vihar, remains in a damaged state. It has become a reason of road mishaps as commuters riding two-wheelers lose balance and fall. The authorities concerned must release funds for its immediate repair. Sandeep Sharma, Rohtak

Poor civic conditions prevail in Faridabad

Besides poor quality roads, plastic waste littered on streets is despairing reality of the city. Despite reaching out to the authorities several times, civic issues here have been ignored. At the Neharpar crossing, herds of cattle can be seen feeding on waste. The local authorities are the least concerned about the problems related to cleanliness and hygiene prevailing here. S Radhakrishnan, Faridabad

Tundla-Kalarheri road in a neglected condition

IT is sad to see the pathetic state that Tundla-Kalarheri road is in, particularly the stretch in the Defence Colony area. Riding a bicycle on it is a back-breaking experience. The road is broken, and puddles of water galore on this stretch. Garbage heaps on the roadside paint a picture of neglect. About an year ago, the road was dug up to lay sewer pipelines but has not been restored till now. Colonel RD Singh, Ambala

