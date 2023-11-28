Damaged slabs over stormwater line pose threat to Karnal residents

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 27

Residents of Sector 13 have been living in a constant fear of accidents and damage to their buildings for the past eight months. A number of slabs on pavements over the main stormwater line have caved in along the road between HSVP Nursery and Guru Harkrishan Public School Chowk in Karnal.

Work to commence soon The tender has been floated by the KMC. The agency had quoted high rates, due to which the work could not be started. The problem is being resolved and we are hopeful that the work will commence soon. Abhishek Meena, Karnal Municipal Corporation Commissioner

These wide cave-ins pose a grave danger to passers-by and residential buildings.

The residents allege that the stormwater line, which is supposed to drain the excess rainwater, is old and damaged, and has not been repaired or replaced by the authorities concerned since long. As a result, cracks have appeared in the nearby residential buildings.

They demand officials of the Municipal Corporation, Karnal (KMC) to take immediate action to fix the line and prevent further damage to their houses.

“The stormwater line in Sector 13 needs to be replaced, but the authorities have turned a blind eye to the problem and have not taken any step to resolve it. We have requested the authorities to replace the line,” said Gulshan Narang, a member of the Resident Welfare Association, Sector 13.

Vir Vikram, Ward-10 Councillor, said he raised the issue with the authorities and a tender was floated around six months ago. The pipes that are to be replaced have already been brought to the site, but the work has not yet started due to some technical issue. He said, “It is not the first time that such an incident has occurred in the sector. In the past, due to heavy rainfall, many parts of the road had also caved in.

KMC Commissioner Abhishek Meena said the repair would start soon.

