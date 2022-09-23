Damaged storm water drainage lines cause waterlogging

STORM water drainage lines along the National Highway-44 in Karnal city are lying incomplete and flooded with waste. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has failed to take necessary measures in this regard. Covers of storm water drainage lines have also broken at various places, giving an invitation to mishaps. Waterlogging generally occurs at different points as the system does not function properly. The administration should to take up the matter with the authorities concerned so that there is no water accumulation on the highway. Amanpreet Singh Budhiraja, Karnal
Carcasses of cows, pigs contaminating canal water
CARCASSES of cows and pigs have been flowing into Rohtak city from other places through the JLN canal, but the authorities concerned are not paying any heed towards it despite a considerable number of carcasses being fished out from the canal in the past a month. The carcasses are not only contaminating the water, but also promoting the illegal practice of throwing the carcasses into the water. The authorities should put a check on this practice. Mukesh Bagri, Rohtak
Potholes inconvenience commuters in Panipat
THE main road in Sector 24, which is connected to Ugrakheri village is damaged and full of potholes. The reason behind such a situation is that the load of heavy traffic on the Panipat-Haridwar highway has been shifted to this road due to the worst condition of around one- kilometre patch on the Panipat-Sanoli road near the marble market.. This is inconveniencing commuters. The authorities should take note of the problem and get it repaired at the earliest.
Satbir Singh, Panipat
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribuneinvites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...