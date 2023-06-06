Damdama Lake set to become major water sports hub

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 5

The district administration plans to convert Damdama Lake into a major water sports hub of NCR and hold events such as kayaking and canoeing etc. at the water body. DC Nishant Yadav inaugurated a boatshed and launched a training programme at Yachting Sports Nursery in Lohsinghani village.

Apart from a dock for boats, there will be a changing room at the lake. According to the plan, Rs 22 lakh would be spent on the construction.

“The lake will emerge as a water sports hub in the coming years. People from other states will also visit to practice sailing and other sports. It is a matter of pride for all of us,” Yadav said.

“The district administration has always supported the institutions that promote sporting culture. It is our endeavour to provide district-level sports facilities in all rural areas,” he said.