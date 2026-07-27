Damla Krishi Vigyan Kendra draws up action plan for sustainable farming

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Damla (Yamunanagar), a farm service centre of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, organised the 31st annual meeting of the Scientific Advisory Committee. The meeting was chaired by Dr Naresh Kaushik, Director of Extension Education, Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar.

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The main objective of the meeting was to prepare an action plan for the coming years in accordance with the agricultural needs of the district, accelerate the dissemination of new agricultural techniques, and formulate effective strategies to increase farmers’ income.

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At the meeting, Dr Sandeep Rawal, Coordinator of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, presented a detailed progress report on the training programmes, frontline demonstrations, technical consultations, women and youth empowerment activities and farmer-friendly innovations conducted by the centre during 2025-26.

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Sharing the action plan for 2026-27, he explained that the centre’s special focus would be on strengthening water conservation, natural resource management, climate-friendly agriculture, crop diversification, natural and organic farming, and value addition.

In his presidential address, Dr Naresh Kaushik said the objective of Krishi Vigyan Kendras was not only to disseminate technology but also to provide scientific solutions to farmers’ real problems. “If agricultural scientists, various departments and farmers work in coordination, agriculture can become more profitable, sustainable and environmentally friendly,” said Kaushik.

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He urged the farmers to move beyond the traditional rice-wheat crop cycle and adopt integrated farming systems such as pulses, oilseeds, coarse grains, horticulture, vegetable production, medicinal and aromatic plants, agroforestry, animal husbandry, beekeeping, mushroom production and dairy farming. “This will reduce risk, increase income and conserve natural resources,” said Kaushik. Dr Maha Singh, Regional Director, Regional Research Centre, Uchani (Karnal), appreciated the work being done by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Damla, in the interest of the farmers.

He said considering the potential of agroforestry and the plywood industry in Yamunanagar district, scientists should develop agroforestry-based models so that farmers could earn regular income from wood production as well as other crops. He stressed the need to strengthen research and extension activities on weather-based agricultural advisories and the effects of climate change.

Scientists from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dr Anil Kumar (forestry), Dr Vishal Goyal (soil science), Dr Aradhana Bali (agronomy), Dr Asma Khan (home science), Technical Assistant Dr Karan Singh, District Horticulture Officer, Yamunanagar, Dr Dilbag Litani, and president of the Farmers Club, SP Singh, were also present at the event.